A Parent’s Guide to Helping Kids Heal After Losing a Pet

When a pet dies, adults often struggle to find the right words. Some reach for well-meaning phrases, some try to soften the truth, and many avoid the conversation altogether—not because they don't love their child, but because they are afraid of doing it wrong. In Goodbye, Best Friend, psychologist and author Patricia A. Farrell, Ph.D., provides reassurance, structure, and deeply compassionate guidance for one of the most emotionally delicate moments a child may ever face.





This book recognizes what children already know but cannot yet articulate—that a pet is not "just a pet," but a source of comfort, identity, unconditional love, and emotional safety. Losing that companion can feel destabilizing, confusing, or unbearably painful. Dr. Farrell gently walks parents through what children understand about death at different developmental stages, how grief presents differently across ages, and how to respond with clarity rather than euphemism. The book offers language that soothes without dismissing, encourages honesty without overwhelming, and invites healing without rushing.





Readers will find practical guidance on how to speak about death, how to include children in final decisions, how to manage repeated questions, and how to help a child who blames themselves. Chapters also address rituals, memory-making, complicated emotions, and when grief signals a need for additional support. Above all, Goodbye, Best Friend reminds families that there is no correct timetable for healing and no single right way to grieve.



This book is an anchor for families who are hurting and searching for footing. It tells parents what every grieving child needs to hear: Your feelings matter. You're not alone. And love does not end when life does.





Goodbye, Best Friend is available now for parents, grandparents, educators, pediatric clinicians, veterinarians, and anyone who wants to support a child through loss with tenderness, honesty, and steady emotional presence. Amazon Select https://tinyurl.com/2mmbvuj5) and Draft2Digital libraries and paperback.