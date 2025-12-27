



Note for usage and permissions and about the song featured below by permission of KSF Uganda and its founder/writer/producer.



How to use this psa. Click on the Song link to hear the essential elements of this wonderful campaign. We are featuring The Pad Project book, video and audio to forward info to press rooms for educational use only. To get a clearer idea of the provider, songwriter, and concept please look at the flier later this morning which will replace the book cover and listen to the song link in the urls (very important).



__________________________________________________________________



`This is about Period Poverty a term that opens the conversation to children deprived of equality going to school due to being unable to get sanitary napkins and what results,



Today Women finding Leadership, Men choosing a new path- through education on public health and anatomy and helping their daughters get free supplies and information on self-care as they grow up in order to not miss out on future free education.



Kigezi Social Work Foundation or KSF Uganda's mission today is to locally connect their president's federal stance for vital educated community, By workforce development through Education and new business development a vital youth foundation can grow. Through Answer Africa.org and YEAThrive.com a broad international community initiative that supports students and schools to find solutions. Denis is using the power of IT with Music to set a role model for programs and services that can serve girls and IVC Makena Tech Center in Eldoret members of Speaking Into Existence Team are rooting for Kigezi's program paralleling their own program piloted last year.

KSF UG is drumming up business, philanthropy, and investment through song and collaborative engagement.

Today, it will continue to give away reusable pads to end period poverty and endear children to being prepared and supplied to go to school. Such events are leading a sustainable future for KSF as well, where Denis T. is branding a new way to income for its legacies through business and a new continuity for its girls to maintain congruency and achievement and growing attendance in school.

Calling out its mission to transform school experiences moving to higher attendance for children who experience less pain and shame, better grades from this physical support and understanding. The Foundation is serving more and more period drop outs in several villages reaching for a lifelong impact on health, wellbeing, social engagement, learning and choosing achievement for happier futures.

Check out these links below to find out more.



"Whatever you do for the least of these, you fulfill my teachings and remember me" and life experience is Denis's source concept, His committment has made all the difference between an unreachable dream and the actions by KSF UG on this 2025 fete day today. December 27th invites all at the event or those who honor the spirit of giving this season to send donations or help this vibrant organization to help more girls where there is a vital need.

Please enjoy the song attached that has magnetized international and local interest in their success. They will be giving away reusable sanitary pads today and connecting social work to raise girls from poverty to health in parallel awareness and solution projects and programs all over the world.

Please enjoy the explanatory links and website copy from K and friends. Thank you to Expert Click.com, YeaThrive.com, and so many others that led to this new prominence & support this work. Consider them in your year end donations in Uganda.



In the process of researching this project, we found supporters through research in country, in the US and in Ireland and the UK forwarding this kind of campaigning for literacy and student inclusion. From Unesco to the Ugandan President's pledges, Ugandan are paving the way to school success and the University when they graduate.



Join in and spread the word. It takes action to change life threatening and existing circumstances that block happiness and achievement.



You are more than welcome to find out more about this initiative and make a gift that keeps this song and such purposeful activities through undetheir way orwriting and promotion. The KSF Uganda's goal is to serve girls and women to exit a life of isolation, discrimination, stigmatism and shame. By helping them to help themselves, their dreams, their families and their rural economies will reach new heights. Through sharing, collaboration, and new literacy options and new reusable pads, the program will grow and the girls will be able to trust their dreams and fulfill on them. Ebo!



Although this is a serious matter, the song created with easy music ai is also alot of fun. Enjoy.