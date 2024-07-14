A Lone Wolf Who Took the Rhetoric of Biden and His Backers to Heart - It Was 'Time to Put Trump in the Bullseye.'

Sunday, July 14, 2024

As America's Psychiatrist, Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. states:

"Thomas Matthew Crooks could just be a lone wolf who took the rhetoric of Biden and his backers to heart - that it was "time to put Trump in the bullseye" Or he could be a hired assassin.

"We could be watching the Leftist plan play out before our eyes. The endgame may well have always been to assassinate Trump because he was too much of a threat to the Deep State. When they saw Lawfare made Trump more popular instead of stopping him, and Biden's dementia became too obvious at the Debate and NATO; when they saw Biden didn't didn't stand a chance, they 'pulled the trigger' on assassinating Trump and they will try again!

"I predicted that when Democrats became desperate enough they would resort to assassination. There was even a bill proposed to Congress to take secret service away from felons, in anticipation of convicting Trump of a felony. So, it is not a coincidence that there were not enough secret service and those who were there did not heed the warnings of witnesses about a sniper climbing onto a nearby roof with a rifle.

"Just like Lawfare, this assassination attempt has backfired, because Trump showed his metal, his strength of character, when he stood up, pumped his fist three times, and said, 'Fight! Fight! Fight!' He was telling America to keep fighting even if it were to turn out that he would die. His true courage and love for America is now even more undeniable.

"There needs to be an investigation that delivers answers, unlike the JFK assassination still shrouded in mystery. The fact that they took out Thomas Matthew Crooks, instead of shooting to injure, means that we cannot interrogate him, which protects anyone who may have hired him. One thing we can deduce is that Crooks was addicted to violent video games that taught him to aim for the head. It would have been a fatal shot if Trump hadn't moved at the last second. There needs to be greater protection of Trump - from bullet proof vests to better Secret Service. This must never be allowed to happen again!"

Video clip of Dr. Lieberman's interview on GB News-Mark Dolan immediately following Assassination Attempt