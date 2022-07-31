Speaker
A 45-year-old Screwball Comic Novel Plays Out in Real Life — No Kidding.
Philadelphia, PA
Sunday, July 31, 2022


A 45-year-old Screwball Comic Novel Plays Out in Real Life — No Kidding.
 

Last week Denny Hatch, 87 — author of five books on direct marketing and four novels — blinked in disbelief when he scanned the headlines on his iPad. Whereupon he burst out laughing. In the immortal words of Yogi Berra, "It was deja vu all over again."

Elon Musk's dad, 76, ready to donate sperm to 'high-class' women: 'Why not?' —Andrew Court, The New York Post, July 19, 2022,

Elon Musk's 76-year-old father claims he's been asked to donate sperm to create more people like his son, report says —Sam Tabahriti, Business Insider July 22, 2022

Errol Musk Reveals He Was Asked To Donate Sperm To Father An Assembly Line Of Elon Musks. You Read That Right! —James Paul, Mashable.com, July 19, 2022

Here's a news release about Denny Hatch's 1975 book.  He is now seeking a publisher interest in re-publishing it;

Contact Denny at:   dennyhatch@yahoo.com  or call him at:  215-644-9526

 

 

 
