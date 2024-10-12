8 Models, Actresses Sue Charlotte Nightclub For Using Photos On Ads

Saturday, October 12, 2024

Danielle Ruiz, Janet Guzman, Keeley Rebecca Hazell, Mariana Davalos, Rosa Acosta, Stephanie Rao, Paola Cañas and Jamillette Gaxiola filed the federal lawsuit Thursday. They are seeking monetary damages from the owners of Brooklyn Nightclub and Lounge."

Each of the Plaintiffs' images was misappropriated and intentionally altered by Defendants to make it appear that they worked at, endorsed, or were otherwise associated with Defendants," the lawsuit says. "This misappropriation occurred without any Plaintiffs' knowledge, consent or authorization."

Attorneys for the models submitted examples of posts made by Brooklyn with their photos. Hazell, who played Bex on Apple TV's Ted Lasso, was included on an advertisement for Brooklyn Lounge's Latin night, according to the lawsuit. Acosta, a model with 1.6 million Instagram followers, was featured on a post advertising a foam party.

"Under no circumstance is it ever appropriate for a restaurant, nightclub or bar to use the image or likeness of someone without their permission," nightclub expert Preston Rideout said. When it comes to promotions, it is important for clubs to enter into contracts with the people on the ads. "There always needs to be an agreement in terms of advertising using someone's likeness or image," he said. "Otherwise it's misleading."Rideout says he's seeing this issue pop up more and more in bars and clubs across the country.