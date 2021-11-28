50th Joseph Wharton Award Dinner Honors 6 Top Leaders

Sunday, November 28, 2021

PRESS ADVISORY FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 29, 2021

50th Annual Wharton DC Joseph Wharton Award Dinner:

Honors Six Outstanding Wharton Alums Who Are Public & Private Leaders

For More Information, please call Alan Schlaifer,

Summit Chair, at (301) 365-8999, anschlaifer@whartondc.com

www.WhartonDC.com

Washington, DC: The Wharton Club of DC is proud to announce that it will be holding its 50th Annual Joseph Wharton Award Dinner on December 10, 2021. This prestigious event will again take place with a reception and dinner at the Park Hyatt Washington, serving their Michelin-honored cuisine from their Blue Duck Tavern.

These are the distinguished Wharton Award recipients this year:

Marla J. Blow W'93; President & Chief Operating Officer, Skoll Foundation

Edmund L. Green, CPA, EMTM'01; Managing Director, KPMG LLP

Hon. Isabella Casillas Guzman, W'92; 27th Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Eli M. Rosenbaum, Esq. W'76, WG'77; Corporate Litigator, Author & Director, Human Right Enforcement, Criminal Division US Dept. of Justice

Kathryn Kithas Stewart, WG'88; Founder & Managing Partner, Cranbrook Capital

Wade S. Tetsuka, CPA, W'85; President & Founder, US Transactions Corp.

As the originators of the Joseph Wharton Award dinner, the D.C. Wharton Club has had more of these Galas than any other Wharton Club. Past honorees have included distinguished public officials such as a Supreme Court Justice, Presidential Cabinet Members, and five Ambassadors of other nations to the United States.

Private leaders and entrepreneurs with diverse backgrounds who the Club has honored include company founders, executives, company builders, and entrepreneurs. They have excelled in varied industries, such as real estate, investments, media, transportation, healthcare, venture capital and consulting. Others among the Club's award recipients have been top nonprofit executives, as well as been highly regarded deans and professors.

All have served many others, usually in innovative ways. A few have even overcome their own life-threatening challenges in manners that saved or improved the lives of others.

"We are proud that this year's diverse Honorees – in our "Class of 2021" – are so accomplished, each in a unique way. For our dinner's Golden Anniversary, they truly are "the Gold Standard" in their lifetime achievements. We are looking forward to honoring them in-person at a venue – the Park Hyatt – worthy of that standard," says Alan Schlaifer, President of the Wharton Club of DC.

The Award Dinner evening of the 10th will begin with an VIP Reception at 5:45 pm, followed by a general reception at 6:30 pm, dinner at 7:30 pm, and the awards presentations at 8:30 pm. Among the distinguished we are expecting are several ambassadors and other diplomats, and all are welcome to register at www.WhartonDC.com in advance and attend.

In addition to other programs throughout the year, the Wharton Award Dinner is one of two signature events that the DC Wharton Club holds annually. The other is an innovation summit, covering varied fields from healthcare, work and the workplace to funding, leisure, and entrepreneurship. www.WhartonDCInnovation.com.

For more information about the dinner, please go to the Club website, www.WhartonDC.com, or call Alan Schlaifer at (301) 365-8999.

# # #