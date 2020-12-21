49th Annual Joseph Wharton Award Celebration

Monday, December 21, 2020

MEDIA ADVISORY



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 12-21-20



Four Top Wharton School & Penn Alums to Receive Prestigious Joseph Wharton Awards at 49th Annual Wharton Award Celebration.



WHO: Wharton Club of Washington, D.C.



WHEN: Monday, December 21, 2020



WHERE: Online, on Zoom



WHAT:



For over 49 years, The Wharton Club of Washington, DC, has held the annual



Joseph Wharton Award celebration, honoring outstanding business, government,



and professional leaders in our nation.



This year, it is an honor to present the Joseph Wharton Award to:



* Marilyn Carlson, WG'81, Leader in Housing Finance: Funding, Liquidations & Restructuring Totaling Billions of Dollars, who overcame racial and gender barriers



* David Fajgenbaum, MD, M'13 WG'15, Physician-Scientist | National Bestselling Author of Chasing My Cure | Disease Hunter | Speaker | Survivor | who has survived five near-death experiences where his last rites were read to him, and is now a leader in the fight against rare diseases and COVID-19



* Betsy Glick C'86, Media Liaison, Government & Nonprofit Sectors, who is a top communications pro despite severe hearing loss



* Tony Surak WG'96, early stage technology investor & company builder cyber and data science with startup foundry DataTribe, who has helped startups leap past huge challenges to survive and grow.

"We are continuing our signature award celebration this year, despite the pandemic," says Alan Schlaifer, Wharton Club of DC President. "This is a year when all of us need inspiration and an opportunity to celebrate during the holiday season."

"To add an extra spark, our past Honoree, David Morey, Chairman & CEO, DMG Global, will perform magic early in our ceremonies," says Schlaifer. "Each of this year's Honorees has their own special type of 'magic,' which they've used to overcome barriers. Their amazing stories can inspire others."

"We also recognize the toll this year has taken on so many: economically, physically and psychologically," he says. "To address the 'hidden pandemic' of addiction and overdose deaths that have claimed over 500,000 lives in the last 20 years alone, Dan Schneider, of Netflix's acclaimed documentary series, The Pharmacist, will join us from New Orleans. He will offer advice that may help you protect your loved ones and colleagues," he notes. "No one, including our fellow Wharton and Penn alums, is immune from these challenges."



PROGRAM: 6:00-6:30 pm Zoom Breakouts



6:30-7:30 pm Welcome remarks, magic, awards presentations



RESERVATIONS:



Tickets open to the public. Advance registration required. For reservations, please visit:



https://www.whartondc.com/article.html?aid=4162



Credentialed press, please call Alan Schlaifer, Wharton Club President, at 301-365-8999, for further information or virtual press pass.



All proceeds from the Joseph Wharton Dinner go to The Wharton Club of Washington, DC, a registered independent not-for-profit corporation under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code as "The Wharton School of DC."