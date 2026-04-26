Journalist Questions Seeking Expert Answers

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AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Expertise — Who Can You Trust Now?

As AI floods the internet with content, distinguishing real expertise from fabricated authority is becoming harder. Journalists seek insight into verification methods, credential transparency, and how audiences can avoid misinformation while still benefiting from legitimate expert analysis in fast-moving digital environments.

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Is the Remote Work Boom Quietly Killing Corporate Culture?

With remote and hybrid work now standard, companies face new challenges in maintaining culture and cohesion. Experts are asked to weigh whether flexibility boosts productivity or erodes teamwork, mentorship, and long-term engagement—and what leaders must do to adapt successfully.

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Could a New Financial Crisis Start Outside the Banking System?

Journalists are exploring whether innovation in finance is outpacing regulation. Experts are asked to evaluate risks in decentralized finance, retail speculation, and new trading platforms—and whether these trends could trigger broader instability similar to past financial crises.

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The Loneliness Epidemic: A Public Health Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight

Loneliness is increasingly recognized as a major public health issue with measurable economic costs. Experts are asked to discuss its impact on mental health, productivity, and community stability, along with practical interventions—from workplace design to technology—that can rebuild social connection.

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Search Is Broken: Are Algorithms Manipulating What We Believe?

Concerns are growing that algorithms prioritize engagement over accuracy, influencing public opinion and even elections. Experts are asked to explain how search and recommendation systems work, where bias enters the process, and what individuals can do to get more reliable information.

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Why Are Young People Rejecting Traditional Career Paths?

A generational shift is underway as younger workers question traditional employment. Experts are asked to analyze economic pressures, cultural values, and technology's role in enabling independence—and whether this trend represents opportunity or instability for the future workforce.

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Climate Solutions or Climate Theater? Are We Measuring the Right Things?

As climate initiatives multiply, journalists are probing whether real progress is being made. Experts are asked to distinguish between genuine emissions reductions and "greenwashing," and to suggest better ways to measure, communicate, and incentivize meaningful environmental action.

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The Attention Economy: Are We Losing the Ability to Think Deeply?

With nonstop notifications and content streams, attention spans appear to be shrinking. Experts are asked to examine neurological and behavioral impacts, as well as strategies individuals and organizations can use to maintain focus, creativity, and critical thinking in a distracted world.

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Healthcare Costs Keep Rising — Where Is the Breaking Point?

Healthcare costs continue to outpace inflation, burdening individuals and businesses. Experts are asked to identify root causes—from pricing opacity to administrative complexity—and propose reforms that could deliver sustainable, high-quality care at lower cost.

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Is the Media Business Model Fundamentally Broken?

Traditional media revenues have declined sharply, forcing layoffs and consolidation. Experts are asked whether new models—subscriptions, philanthropy, platforms, or decentralized media—can sustain quality journalism, or whether the industry faces long-term structural decline.

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Should Governments Regulate AI — Or Step Aside?

Governments worldwide are debating how aggressively to regulate artificial intelligence. Experts are asked whether regulation will protect society or stifle innovation, and how policymakers can balance safety, economic growth, and global competition in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

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Are We Already in a Recession — And Just Don't Know It Yet?

Mixed economic signals are fueling debate about whether a recession has already begun. Experts are asked to interpret conflicting data, assess consumer behavior and business trends, and explain what indicators truly matter when determining the health of the economy.

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