Home > NewsRelease > 24 Journalist Groups found in 2018, but not on 2023 roster.
From:
Journalist Groups Database Project Journalist Groups Database Project
Washington, DC
Wednesday, August 9, 2023

 

  1. AOJ: Association of Opinion Journalists
  2. APME: Associated Press Media Editors
  3. ASME: American Society of Magazine Editors
  4. ASNE: American Society of Newspaper Editors
  5. Association for Women Journalists — Chicago
  6. Atlantic Community Newspapers Association
  7. CAR in Canada
  8. Connecticut Daily Newspapers Association
  9. IMA: Integrated Media Assoc.
  10. Inland Press Association
  11. Journalism Center on Children & Families
  12. Media Democracy Project
  13. Military Reporters & Editors
  14. MPI: Mid-America Press Institute
  15. NAM: New America Media
  16. Native Networks
  17. New England Book Festival JM Northern Media LLC
  18. Reclaim the Media
  19. Sunlight Foundation
  20. The Working Reporter
  21. UNITY Journalists for Diversity
  22. Vermont Press Association
  23. Washington News Council
  24. WIMN: Women In Media & News

 

If anyone has updated information on these groups we would be pleased to update the main roster.

Sometimes group merge or change names, so any new informaiton is always weclome.

Mitchell Davis

Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com

Cell/Text:  (202) 333-5000

 

 
