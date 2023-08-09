24 Journalist Groups found in 2018, but not on 2023 roster.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Journalist Groups found in 2018, but not on 2023 roster.

AOJ: Association of Opinion Journalists APME: Associated Press Media Editors ASME: American Society of Magazine Editors ASNE: American Society of Newspaper Editors Association for Women Journalists — Chicago Atlantic Community Newspapers Association CAR in Canada Connecticut Daily Newspapers Association IMA: Integrated Media Assoc. Inland Press Association Journalism Center on Children & Families Media Democracy Project Military Reporters & Editors MPI: Mid-America Press Institute NAM: New America Media Native Networks New England Book Festival JM Northern Media LLC Reclaim the Media Sunlight Foundation The Working Reporter UNITY Journalists for Diversity Vermont Press Association Washington News Council WIMN: Women In Media & News

If anyone has updated information on these groups we would be pleased to update the main roster.

Sometimes group merge or change names, so any new informaiton is always weclome.

