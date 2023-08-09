24 Journalist Groups found in 2018, but not on 2023 roster.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Journalist Groups found in 2018, but not on 2023 roster.
- AOJ: Association of Opinion Journalists
- APME: Associated Press Media Editors
- ASME: American Society of Magazine Editors
- ASNE: American Society of Newspaper Editors
- Association for Women Journalists — Chicago
- Atlantic Community Newspapers Association
- CAR in Canada
- Connecticut Daily Newspapers Association
- IMA: Integrated Media Assoc.
- Inland Press Association
- Journalism Center on Children & Families
- Media Democracy Project
- Military Reporters & Editors
- MPI: Mid-America Press Institute
- NAM: New America Media
- Native Networks
- New England Book Festival JM Northern Media LLC
- Reclaim the Media
- Sunlight Foundation
- The Working Reporter
- UNITY Journalists for Diversity
- Vermont Press Association
- Washington News Council
- WIMN: Women In Media & News
If anyone has updated information on these groups we would be pleased to update the main roster.
Sometimes group merge or change names, so any new informaiton is always weclome.
Mitchell Davis
Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com
Cell/Text: (202) 333-5000