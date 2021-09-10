23 Million Faxes Sent via FaxZero

More than 23 million faxes have been sent via the popular internet fax service FaxZero.com.

"FaxZero celebrated its 15th anniversary in May 2021, and I'm thrilled that it's still thriving and serving so many businesses and individuals," said Kevin Savetz, who created the service in 2006. "More than 23 million free and low-cost faxes sent is a big milestone."

FaxZero allows as many as five free faxes of up to three pages each to be sent per day in the U.S. or Canada, and a premium option with more or longer faxes permitted is also available. There's also international faxing, and the price varies based on the nation faxed. There more than 180 countries that can be reached via FaxZero.

The site also offers a free service so people in the United States can fax their representatives in the House or Senate as well as state governors. The fax-your-reps service has the legislators' contact information prefilled, and with just a couple of clicks it's easy to make one's voice heard in the times of busy phone lines and filtered emails.

FaxZero uses a straight-forward interface that is also mobile-friendly. Users can include their documents in DOC, PDF, JPG and other formats. Faxes typically transmit in less than five minutes.

"As has been the case since the site's launch, FaxZero promises to keep faxing easy, accessible and affordable," Savetz said. "The premium option is just $2.09 per fax."

FaxZero has been featured in publications such as U.S. News, Reuters and PC World. Savetz is also the creator of nearly 100 FreePrintable.net sites including FreeFaxCoverSheets.net, which has nearly 500 fax cover sheet designs.

FaxZero.com is part of Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.