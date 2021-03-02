2021 Medicare Supplement Insurance Industry Conference Program Posted

The preliminary program for the 2021 National Medicare Supplement Insurance Industry Conference has been posted by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"The event taking place this September will be in-person, live, no Zoom," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. "I'm hearing that people are Zoomed-out and that virtual conferences give the sense of an event having taken place but not the impact of actually meeting face-to-face."

The Association's 12 national industry conference will take place September 8-10, 2021 at the Schaumburg, IL Convention Center. "Almost half of our committed room block was sold within weeks of announcing the re-scheduled dates. Clearly people are optimistic about life returning to more normal times by the Fall."

The conference brings together hundreds of individuals who price, underwrite, administer and market Medicare Supplement insurance as well as Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans. As a special benefit to agents and brokers within the immediate area, the Association offers a completely free day consisting of sessions and free Exhibit Hall access.

Early registration for new conference registrants is $400. "This is the lowest price we've charged in recognition that these are different times," Slome acknowledged. "The Medicare insurance industry continues to grow and we want to maximize attendance and make this conference the equivalent of a booster shot in everyone's arm."

To see the preliminary Medicare insurance conference program or for more information visit the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance's website at www.medicaresupp.org.