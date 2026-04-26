12 Jouenalist Questions -- Login to Amswer- or jinn FREE to Answer

Journalists Seeking Expert Answers — Respond Now

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Consultants and speakers are invited to share practical, proven ideas for winning new business, attracting clients, and generating more speaking engagements. This question seeks useful advice on visibility, credibility, follow-up, media exposure, and repeatable marketing systems that help experts grow.

This question asks experts for practical methods to expand a business by finding better contacts, developing customer relationships, and building a stronger sales pipeline. It is ideal for consultants, coaches, marketers, sales experts, and entrepreneurs with real-world growth strategies.

Speakers, meeting planners, and event technology experts are asked to comment on new tools changing the speaking industry. Topics may include AI, virtual presentations, hybrid meetings, audience engagement platforms, booking technology, speaker promotion, and new ways presenters can reach audiences.

PR professionals, publicists, marketers, and communications experts are invited to explain how artificial intelligence is being used in publicity campaigns. The question seeks examples of successful AI use, ethical limits, internal guidelines, and where human judgment remains essential.

The International Platform Association is seeking artificial intelligence speakers for a speaker showcase. Experts who speak on AI, business applications, innovation, automation, ethics, productivity, and technology trends can respond with credentials, topic ideas, and links to speaker materials.

A new author asks whether to keep writing or focus on promotion after publishing a self-help book. Publishing experts, book marketers, authors, agents, and publicity professionals can offer advice about timing, platform building, promotion, and the future of the book industry.

This question asks for a clear explanation of why sunsets appear red. Science educators, meteorologists, astronomers, optics experts, and teachers can respond with simple, quotable explanations suitable for general readers, students, and local media audiences.

Automotive, energy, transportation, environmental, and technology experts are asked whether all cars will eventually become electric. The question invites analysis of batteries, infrastructure, consumer behavior, government policy, auto manufacturers, alternative fuels, and the long-term future of transportation.

A writer is seeking women with personal stories about starting nonprofits or community efforts that help marginalized people or families in need. The request is looking for inspiring examples of people making a positive difference and offering hope to others.

A national parent-oriented magazine seeks stories about parents who used summer vacation to teach children something outside the classroom. Examples may include volunteering, family business experience, caregiving, travel, service, responsibility, or other meaningful lessons learned beyond school.

This question asks American Life League or related advocacy experts to explain specific lobbying techniques and grassroots mobilization efforts. It is suited for public affairs professionals, nonprofit advocates, campaign strategists, government relations experts, and issue-advocacy specialists.

This question asks for the latest ideas to attract, retain, and engage members in organizations. Experts can comment on membership growth, participation, business cards, QR codes, fax replacement, technology changes, communications, events, and proven retention strategies.