100'000 Views for My TEDx Talk on Winning Elections

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

My TEDx talk on how to win election campaigns in a changing environment has reached more than 100'000 views on YouTube.

In the talk, I argue that it takes the four "M"s to win high-profile election: message, media, money and make no mistakes:

Message: A good message is more than a slogan, yet less than a party platform. It's the application of the party platform to the political demand and a coherent narrative on why you should be elected.

Media: We now distinguish between earned, paid, owned and social media. The last one is greatly overestimated as nobody goes online to change his mind.

Money: Fundraising moves from big donors to mass based, message driven fundraising – the new way to raise (unlimited) amounts of money for campaigns.

Make no mistake: Typical beginners mistakes include sitting on an early lead, producing campaign ads without content, not daring to do things differently and thinking you can do your own survey or focus group.







You can watch the TEDx talk on YouTube or on the TED website.