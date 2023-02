A special $1,000 savings has just been announced by one of the nation's leading tour operators.

The coupon code will enable those booking new land tours or cruises to receive a $1,000 credit. The participating companies are Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T) and the parent companies Grand Circle Travel and Grand Circle Cruise Line.

According to a blog announcement posted by Jesse Slome the $1,000 can be saved by any traveler booking a new reservation before May 1, 2023. "Between 2022 and 2024, more than 124,000 travelers have departed on or reserved one of their trips," Slome notes. "We've taken 12 different trips with the company and I have not seen an offer like this before."

Slome posted details and the Overseas Adventure Travel $1,000 coupon code online. To learn more go to https://www.aaltci.org/discount-coupon-oat-travel/.