Sunday, June 27, 2021

100 Worst Ideas -- Retirement -- Estate Plans



Michael N. Smith, of '100 Worst Ideas' Audiobook



100 of the Worst Ideas in History - Humanity's Thundering Brainstorms Turned Blundering Brain Farts











What if President McKinley had opted to wear a bullet proof vest and avoided assassination? What if Coke just changed its age-old formula as a devious way to increase sales? What if Burt Reynolds had said yes to the role of James Bond? These are all questions that Michael N. Smith and Eric Kasum dare to ask in their new, laugh-out-loud audiobook, 100 of the Worst Ideas in History: Humanity's Thundering Brainstorms Turned Blundering Brain Farts, with riotous results.



Scott Lorenz



Westwind Communications Book Marketing



Direct Phone: 734-667-2098



scottlorenz@westwindcos.com



https://www.newsreleasewire.com/257898



Retirement Coach Dorian Mintzer Releases New Book Honoring the Art of our Lives.



Dorian Mintzer, Ph.D. BCC -- Retirement Expert







Dr. Dorian Mintzer, owner of RevolutionizeRetirement.com, a Boston retirement speaking and coaching firm, released a new book, Honoring the Art of Our Lives. The book is an interview with Alan C. O'Hare, a community psychologist, university educator, actor, playwright, and director. This is Volume 1 of the Revolutionize Your Retirement Interview Series.



Dorian Mintzer



Boston, MA



Phone: 617 267-0585



Cell: 617 721-7800



dorian@dorianmintzer.com



https://www.newsreleasewire.com/257691



Why You Need to Revisit Estate Plans



Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death, Funeral Expert







Planning ahead for end-of-life issues includes doing estate planning with a will and a trust as assets might dictate. It's just as important to keep those plans up-to-date. AAEPA, the American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys, recommends reviewing plans every three to five years. It's also a good idea to review the trust around major life events: births, weddings, deaths, and moves.



For example, my parents have had a trust for many years. As their place of residence changed, they had their trust re-stated with their new state of residence, from Maryland, to New Mexico, and, in the latest update, to Florida. A residence is a place you live for a time. They changed the domicile, the state that the trustees consider their permanent home.



Gail Rubin



Albuquerque, NM



Phone: 505-265-7215



Cell: 505-363-7514



Gail@agoodgoodbye.com



https://www.newsreleasewire.com/257685



Crowdfunding 101 – Tips and Strategies



Author U -- Judith Briles







Throughout the month of June, AuthorU-Your Guide to Book Publishing Host Dr. Judith Briles will be the solo voice on a variety of topics. This week's is about the power of using and implementing a crowdfunding campaign for your book—or any project that is in your wheelhouse.



Crowdfunding is work—don't kid yourself. It will take some time and definitely, energy. You will need to sprinkle in your creativity to bring the spark that becomes a magnet to attract crowdfunding participants you have no previous connection to.



Judith Briles



Aurora, CO



303-885-2207



Judith@Briles.com



https://www.newsreleasewire.com/257804



Can Video Job Postings Help Fill Open Jobs Faster



Ira S. Wolfe -- Success Performance Solutions







Lindsay Stanton is the President of Digi-Me. Her company "unites" employers and job candidates using video. For today's labor market, video is a vital ingredient of the hiring and onboarding process including digital job fairs,



Author and futurist David Houle visits the show to discuss cognitive dissonance and why it applies to virtually every person in today's society. He also discusses "shift" and "adaptability."



Lehigh Valley, PA



Phone: 800-803-4303



Cell: 717-333-8286



iwolfe@super-solutions.com



https://www.newsreleasewire.com/257928



10 Questions to Improve Your Philanthropy



Kris Putnam-Walkerly -- Global Philanthropy Expert







Where to begin? By asking questions. Here are 10 "learning questions" I share with my private coaching clients that you can regularly ask yourself to continuously improve your philanthropy:



What are the top three things we have learned about our philanthropic strategy thus far?



What has surprised us?



What are some of our early accomplishments/wins?



What progress are we making overall?



Where are we not making progress? Why?



What has been the most challenging?



If we could do it all over again, what would we do differently?



Have conditions changed externally or internally that impact our approach?



At this time, should we make any modifications or improvements? If so, what are they?



Are there any new opportunities we should take advantage of?



Kris Putnam-Walkerly



Westlake OH



Main Phone: 800-598-2102



Cell: 510-388-5231



kris@putnam-consulting.com



https://www.newsreleasewire.com/257722



'Tiny Blunders, Big Disasters: Thirty-Nine Tiny Mistakes That Changed the World Forever!'

by Jared Knott







Atlanta, GA— The history of world events, and our own lives, run on big events which are often the result of small events, sometimes even Tiny Blunders. Making a right turn instead of a left turn; attending a party or not; getting on a plane or not; making an important decision in anger or from logic? Tiny Blunders, Big Disasters: Thirty-Nine Tiny Mistakes That Changed the World Forever!, by Jared Knott, explores thousands of years of history to showcase, and explain in detail, how our world has often been formed by trivial occurrences which turned out to be watershed moments in history.



Jared Knott starts from the minor occurrence and then expands the story towards explaining how it had huge consequences. In every level of society and life, the message comes through clearly that little things can certainly cause major disasters.



Scott Lorenz



Westwind Communications Book Marketing



Direct Phone: 734-667-2098



scottlorenz@westwindcos.com



https://www.newsreleasewire.com/257926



