: Directing your Life Like a Film Director: Article Series by Internationally Known Author and Producer on Medium and Substack

Directing Your Life Like a Film Director One way to gain more success and better achieve your goals in life is to think of your life like you are directing a film. At least that's the view of writer and executive product Gini Graham Scott who has developed and executive produced 19 feature films, documentaries, and TV/film pilots, 18 in distribution, and one more in post-production. Another documentary on digital scams, including the recent cryptography scams, is filming in February. To show how thinking of your life as a film can contribute to your success and happiness in life, she has discussed how to imagine that you are the director, not just the lead actor, of your life. Then, as the director, you have control over who stars alongside you, the settings you are in, the storylines you pursue, how the ending unfolds, and more. The article, available on Medium at https://tinyurl.com/4m4t76x2 and on Substack at https://gini.substack.com/p/directing-your-life-like-a-film-director, discusses what to consider in these six main areas of directing your life. W riting the Script, where you think about your life's narrative, and decide on the main story, characters, and goals.

Scott concludes the article by inviting readers to "start directing or redirecting your life as your film, and make it into the type of film you want." Then, she shares her own background, noting that "the inspiration for this article has come from developing and producing my own films – 19 so far, with 18 in distribution, along with a series of books for American Leadership Books and games for ALB Game." As she describes, the books include The Big Con about a book-to-film scam and I Was Scammed, featuring the victims of several dozen scams. These books were turned into the films Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled. The games include Scamalot, about several dozen scams and how to avoid them, and Life Behind Bars and Love in Prison, inspired by the books Women with Partners in Prison and Women in Prison.



Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D. is the author of over 50 books with major publishers and has published 200 books through her company Changemakers Publishing and Writing. She writes books, proposals, and film scripts for clients, and has written and produced 18 feature films and documentaries, including Conned: A True Story and Con Artists Unveiled¸ distributed by Gravitas Ventures. Her latest books include Ghost Story and How to Find and Work with a Good Ghostwriter published by Waterside Productions; and The Big Con and I Was Scammed, published by American Leadership Press.


